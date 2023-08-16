China appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press.
The work on Triton island in the Paracel group mirrors construction on seven human-made islands in the Spratly group to the east which have been equipped with airstrips, docks and military systems, although it currently appears to be somewhat more modest in scale.
China claims virtually the entire South China Sea as its own, denying the claims of others and defying an international ruling invalidating its assertion.
Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by the AP show construction on the airstrip first visible in early August. The runway, as currently laid out, would be more than 600 metres (2,000 feet) in length, long enough to accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.
Also visible are large numbers of vehicle tracks running across much of the island, along with what appear to be containers and construction equipment.
Triton is one of the major islands in the Paracel group, which is roughly equidistant from the coast of Vietnam and China's island province of Hainan.
The U.S. takes no stance on the sovereignty claims, but regularly sends Navy ships on "freedom of navigation operations" near the Chinese-held islands. Triton was the focus of one of those missions in 2018.
China has had a small harbour and buildings on the island for years, along with a helipad and radar arrays. Two large fields on the island sport a star from the Chinese flag and a hammer and sickle representing the ruling Communist Party.
China has refused to provide details of its island construction work other than to say it is aimed at helping global navigation safety. It has rejected accusations that it is militarizing the crucial waterway, through which an estimated US$5 trillion in trade passes annually, and says it has the right to do as it wishes in its sovereign territory.
China seized full control of the Paracels from Vietnam in a brief 1974 naval conflict.
------
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this report from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead at 39
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died. He was 39. The news was confirmed by his London-based agency Carey Dodd Associates, who posted the news on social media, early Tuesday morning.
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled
Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
Mounties resume enforcement against B.C. old-growth logging activists
Mounties are resuming their enforcement of a court injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
China appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press.
Canada
-
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Visitors asked to stop bringing flowers to Kemptville, Ont. hospital
Whether offering congratulations, condolences, or well wishes, the Kemptville District Hospital is asking visitors to stop bringing in flowers because of allergy concerns.
-
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfires
The Northwest Territories declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires.
-
Mounties resume enforcement against B.C. old-growth logging activists
Mounties are resuming their enforcement of a court injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
-
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
World
-
'Reasonable’ to believe genocide against Armenians being committed, former ICC chief prosecutor says
A former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor has said there is “reasonable basis to believe that genocide is being committed against Armenians” in the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
-
China appears to be building an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island
China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island that is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press.
-
Indonesia burns marijuana plantation that was discovered by drones
Indonesian authorities on Wednesday burned a marijuana plantation in the northern province of Aceh after it was discovered by drones.
-
5 French tourists and 1 Swiss arrested for the gang rape of a young British woman in Spain
Spanish Civil Guard police said Wednesday they have arrested five French tourists and one Swiss tourist for allegedly raping an 18-year-old British woman on the island of Mallorca.
-
Indonesia's leader says it can join leading economies by 2045 if it continues educational reforms
Indonesia's president on Wednesday urged a continuation of his educational reforms to turn Southeast Asia's largest economy into one of the world's biggest by its hundredth anniversary in 2045.
-
Muslim mob attacks 3 churches after accusing Christian man of desecrating Quran in eastern Pakistan
A Muslim mob on Wednesday stormed a Christian locality in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, burning one church, damaging two others and demolishing the house of a man after accusing him of desecrating the pages of Islam's holy book, police said.
Politics
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
-
Federal officials blamed AFN for delays on First Nations policing bill, documents show
Federal officials worried long-promised legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service was being delayed by Assembly of First Nations hesitations about the bill, newly released internal documents show.
-
Ottawa poised to offer update on response to Emergencies Act inquiry recommendations
The Liberal government says it will soon provide an update on how it plans to address recommendations that stemmed from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protests.
Health
-
Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body
As the frequency of medical aid in dying continues to rise in Quebec, the head of the independent body that monitors the practice in the province says he worries doctor-assisted deaths are no longer being seen as a last resort.
-
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
-
Climate change could make migraines 'rougher' for some. Here's how
A changing climate is having impacts on Canadians' health. For some, it means more, or worse, migraines.
Sci-Tech
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
Entertainment
-
Millie Bobby Brown is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end
The show’s star, Millie Bobby Brown, says the upcoming fifth season will be its last and Brown is prepared to move on from her character, Eleven.
-
Charges against Alec Baldwin could be refiled as forensic report shows trigger on gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting had to be pulled
Independent testing on the weapon used in a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust” shows the trigger had to be pulled, the gun fired normally and did not malfunction, according to a report filed in court, raising the possibility that charges could be refiled against actor Alec Baldwin.
-
Madonna to perform in Canada in January and February after hospital delay
Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.
Business
-
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Wholesale sales excluding petroleum products and oilseeds and grains down in June
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grains, fell 2.8 per cent to $80.5 billion in June.
-
Occidental signs deal to buy Carbon Engineering for US$1.1 billion
Occidental Petroleum Corp. has signed a deal to buy Canadian company Carbon Engineering Ltd. for US$1.1 billion.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid compromising nutrition when grocery shopping at dollar stores
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
2 in 3 Canadians are satisfied with how much leisure time they had: StatCan
Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they’re satisfied with the amount of leisure time they had at their disposal, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
Sports
-
Triathlon test for Paris Olympics to go ahead as water quality allows swimming in the Seine
Organizers of a triathlon event ahead of next year's Paris Olympics said Wednesday that conditions have been met for athletes to swim in the River Seine in the coming days, after a previous test had to be cancelled earlier this month due to bad water quality.
-
Canadian basketball star Jamal Murray will sit out FIBA World Cup
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will not suit up for Canada in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, Canada Basketball announced on Wednesday.
-
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women's World Cup final against Spain
England moved on to its first Women's World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia on Wednesday, ending the Matildas captivating run through the tournament.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.