China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS -

China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution sponsored by the United States on Thursday that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-2 and marked a first serious division among the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN's most powerful body on a North Korea sanctions resolution.

A united Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea's first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years seeking to rein in its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and cut off funding.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield appealed for unity before Thursday's vote, calling North Korea's six ICBM tests this year "a threat to the entire international community."