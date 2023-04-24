China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar

Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye, centre, meets with media at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ottawa on Jan. 17, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye, centre, meets with media at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ottawa on Jan. 17, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social