China accuses U.S. of indiscriminate use of force over balloon

Powerful earthquake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 1,300

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

Tying to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkiye, on Feb. 6, 2023. (IHA agency via AP)

5 things to know for Monday, February 6, 2023

The first battle tank from Canada destined for Ukraine lands in Poland, advocates come together to help sailors who have been stuck for months in a Quebec port, and Beyonce becomes the most decorated artist in Grammys history. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

