China accuses U.S. of 'bullying' with new 'illegal' sanctions
China on Monday accused the U.S. of "outright bullying and double standards" in levelling what it called "illegal" sanctions on Chinese companies as part of U.S. actions against Russia's Wagner Group and related companies and individuals.
The entities were targeted for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa.
The sanctions "have no basis in international law or authorization from the Security Council, and are typical illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.
The punitive measures were "seriously harming China's interests" and China "strongly rejects and deplores that and has lodged solemn complaints with the U.S. side," Mao said.
"While the U.S. has intensified its efforts to send weapons to one of the parties to the conflict, resulting in an endless war, it has frequently spread false information about China's supply of weapons to Russia, taking the opportunity to sanction Chinese companies for no reason," she said. "This is outright bullying and double standards."
The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements that targeted dozens of Wagner Group affiliates, including some in the Central African Republic and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the president of Russia's Kalashnikov Concern, the original manufacturer of the AK-47 assault rifle.
Wagner, a private Russian military company, has been involved in heavy fighting in the east of Ukraine.
The sanctions also hit the Chinese company Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd., also known as Spacety China, which has supplied Wagner Group affiliates with satellite imagery of Ukraine that support Wagner's military operations there. A Luxembourg-based subsidiary of Spacety China was also targeted.
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
Slain Hong Kong model's in-laws, ex-husband appear in court
The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model were put in custody without bail Monday on a joint murder charge, after police found parts of her body in a refrigerator.
Canadians remain divided on expanding privatization in health-care system: poll
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Andrew Tate to appeal third arrest extension in Romania
Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, arrived Monday at an appeals court in the capital Bucharest to challenge a decision last week to extend for a third time his detention by 30 days.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
5 things to know for Monday, February 27, 2023
A pair of former Canadian soldiers describe what life is like on the front lines in Ukraine, how a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group, and Chris Hadfield brings his children's book to life on the stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks
Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications
Those working in immigration say Ukrainian newcomers often struggle to land meaningful jobs that are in line with their qualifications or previous work experience.
Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
Black activist who became PM of Dominica was target of RCMP dirty tricks: documents
It has long been known that the RCMP Security Service took a keen interest in Roosevelt 'Rosie' Douglas, a Black rights activist who attended school in Canada and would go on to be prime minister of Dominica.
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
New earthquake hits Turkiye, toppling more buildings: 1 killed
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkiye on Monday -- three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region -- causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, the country's disaster management agency, AFAD, said.
Migrant boat breaks up off Italian coast, killing nearly 60
A wooden boat crowded with migrants smashed into rocky reefs and broke apart before dawn Sunday off the Italian coast, authorities said. Rescuers recovered nearly 60 bodies, and dozens more people were missing in the rough waters.
Hong Kong model's in-laws charged after body parts found
Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former father-in-law and brother-in-law of a model and influencer whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot at a rural house.
Canada adds more Iranian officials to list of those affected by sanctions
Canada is imposing more sanctions against Iran for what it describes as gross violations of human rights. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced twelve senior Iranian government and law enforcement officials are being sanctioned.
-
NATO expansion focus of parliamentary committee trip to Europe to study Ukraine
Expanding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has become a major focus of Parliament's foreign affairs committee as it tours several European countries to study the impact of the war in Ukraine, the committee chair said in an interview in Warsaw Sunday.
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday's attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.
-
Despite having no ears, snakes have surprisingly sensitive hearing: study
They may not have ears, but a new study suggests snakes have surprising sensitive hearing and may even be able to hear human voices.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
Corporate 'greenwashing' can satisfy stakeholders without environmental results, study finds
New research suggests that a company’s market value is positively linked to climate change initiatives, but the actual outcome of sustainability measures is less important than the optics they create, blurring the line between environmental improvements and corporate greenwashing.
-
Quebec court rejects Epic Games appeal, Fortnite lawsuit to proceed
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected an Epic Games request to toss the December decision authorizing a class action that argues the company's video game Fortnite Battle Royale is too 'addictive.'
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
AI reveals which Renaissance master is likely responsible for this mystery painting
A painting with a long-unknown origin was almost certainly a work of the master painter Raphael, according to new AI analysis that used facial recognition.
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
-
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Devils acquire Timo Meier in huge trade with Sharks
The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles
Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday.
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.