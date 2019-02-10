Chimpanzees use makeshift ladder to escape from Belfast Zoo
Chimpanzees sun themselves in their compound at the Los Angeles Zoo, Friday, Dec 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 8:06AM EST
LONDON - Zookeepers say a group of chimpanzees used branches weakened by a storm to make a ladder and escape from their enclosure at the Belfast Zoo.
Video filmed Saturday by visitors to the Northern Ireland zoo showed several primates scaling a wall and perching atop it, with one walking down a path outside the enclosure.
Zookeeper Alyn Cairns said trees in the chimps' enclosure had been weakened by recent storms, allowing the animals to break them and fashion a ladder to escape. He told the BBC "they're intelligent primates and know they're not supposed to be out of their enclosure, so got back in themselves."
Two weeks ago a rare red panda escaped from the same zoo when its electric fences failed. The animal was recaptured in the driveway of a nearby house.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Ukraine detains dozens of far-right activists in Kyiv
- Indonesian police apologize for terrorizing suspect with snake
- 'Shame for humanity': Turkey urges China to respect Uighur rights, close camps
- Lunar New Year fireworks explosion in China leaves 5 people dead
- Florida toddler accidentally killed himself with gun, mother says