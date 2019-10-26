Chilean president shakes up government after more than 1 million people protest
Demonstrators stand in the way of a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:25PM EDT
SANTIAGO, Chile - Chile's president has asked all his Cabinet members to offer their resignations as he shakes up his government in response to a massive wave of protests.
President Sebastian Pinera announced the impending Cabinet shakeup Saturday following protests the day earlier that drew more than 1 million people in the capital.
PInera said he'd head the message and said, "We have all changed" because of the protests that were triggered by a small subway fare hike and exploded into anger over economic inequality.
The president already has reacted by taking measures including raising the minimum wage and pensions, as well as scrapping the fare increase.
