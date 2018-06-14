

The Associated Press





SANTIAGO, Chile - Prosecutors seized documents in raids on Roman Catholic Church offices in two cities as part of an investigation into growing clergy sex abuse scandals, while Vatican investigators met with Chile's attorney general to discuss co-operation in the civil and canonical probes.

The surprise raids Wednesday targeted the headquarters of Santiago's Ecclesiastical Court and the diocese in Rancagua in the O'Higgins region, where 14 priests are accused of having had sexual relations with minors.

They came hours before two envoys sent by Pope Francis met with Chilean prosecutors, including Attorney General Jorge Abbott, to co-ordinate their response to scandals that have discredited Chile's church and last month led all of its 30-plus active bishops to offer to resign over their collective guilt in failing to protect children from abusive priests.