Chile: president promotes minimum wage hike to quell unrest
Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 12:34AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 3:56PM EST
SANTIAGO, Chile -- Chile's president is sending a bill to Congress that would raise the minimum salary, one of a series of measures to try to contain nearly three weeks of anti-government protests.
The bill seeks to guarantee a minimum wage of about $470 a month.
President Sebastian Pinera signed the measure Wednesday as demonstrations continued with hundreds of honking cars and trucks travelling by caravan near the capital to demand a reduction in tolls.
The unrest began last month over a hike to subway fares. But it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes, including improved social services and greater equality.
Chile's centre-right government has responded with a host of proposed changes that must be approved by Congress.
