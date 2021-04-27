MONTREAL -- A community in Mexico has allowed school-age children to receive military-style weapons training in a controversial move to protect themselves against drug cartels.

Residents of Jose Joaquin Herrera in southwestern Mexico first formed a self-defence "community police" militia five years ago. Members of the community say they were left with little choice but to take the controversial step of training their children.

The governor of Guerrero, Hector Astudillo, said the move came after a group of musicians was killed by suspected cartel members in January 2020.

"That is what we found [children being armed] when we checked various areas after the violent and cowardly murder of the musicians. I think there is a problem that has not been addressed," said Astudillo.

