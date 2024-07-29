Children flee a stabbing attack in England. 8 people are hurt and a man is arrested

Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
Warning: This article contains graphic content that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.
At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday, emergency services said. Police said they detained a man and seized a knife.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrendous and deeply shocking.”
Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon to an address in Southport, a seaside town near Liverpool. It noted a “major incident” but said there was no wider threat to the public. It asked people to avoid the area.
The North West Ambulance Service said medics treated eight people with stab injuries. The injured were taken to local hospitals, including a children's hospital.
The BBC and other media reported that the attack happened at a community centre where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for primary school-aged children was scheduled.
Bare Varathan, who owns a shop down the street, said he saw between seven and 10 bleeding children running from the building.
“They had been stabbed here, here, here, everywhere," he said, indicating the neck, back and chest. “They were all aged about 10. One of them was really seriously injured."
Colin Parry, who owns an auto repair shop near the site of the attack, said the attack was “like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A combined blood test for cognitive decline has a 90 per cent accuracy rate in determining whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found.
All three U.S. women's sabre fencers lost their opening bouts at the Paris Olympics on Monday under the cloud of an investigation that examined possible match-fixing in qualifying for the Games.
Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.
U.S. President Joe Biden is unveiling a long-awaited proposal for changes at the U.S. Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court's nine justices. He also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential immunity.
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia's Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews.
The two men who helped Calgary get a replacement pipe to help repair the city's ruptured feeder main were honoured over the weekend.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
The FBI says former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation into the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, an official said Monday.
More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea were rescued in airlifts and other evacuation work supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday.
Venezuela's opposition and President Nicolas Maduro's government were locked in a high-stakes standoff after each side claimed victory in a presidential vote that millions in the long-suffering nation saw as their best shot to end 25 years of single-party rule.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has regained weight and is suffering from obesity-related health problems including high blood pressure and diabetes, and his officials are looking for new medicines abroad to treat them, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Monday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
A new study suggests the rate of high blood pressure disorders in pregnancy has risen over the last decade in Canada.
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two 'Avengers' films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.
A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Triple O's is not alone in experiencing the year-round cold beverage boom some attribute to social media, younger consumers and evolving palates.
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set to beat 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday and move into the third round.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
For Jakup Ross, a young teen with high-functioning autism, his lemonade stand has become a community staple, known not only for its refreshing beverages but also for its heartwarming mission.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia's Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews.
Members of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spent the weekend filling up the city’s beloved Kitsilano Pool, joining the effort to reopen the swimming spot for part of the summer.
Toronto police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a ride-share driver was repeatedly stabbed by a customer during an attempted carjacking last week.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for witnesses after one person was stabbed in a road rage incident in Whitby over the weekend.
No injuries have been reported after a school bus was found engulfed in flames behind a grocery store in North York early Monday morning.
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
The two men who helped Calgary get a replacement pipe to help repair the city's ruptured feeder main were honoured over the weekend.
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
Commuters will have an easier time moving around Ottawa today, with Highway 417 and the O-Train reopening after lengthy shutdowns.
After losing their sons to accidental drug overdoses two years ago, two Ottawa mothers are calling for reform and transparency into how drug laced deaths are investigated through their new non-profit.
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
Parks Canada said requests have poured in from people asking for help in retrieving important personal items or to remove food, fridges and freezers from their homes in Jasper.
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
The RCMP is searching for a man currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious assault early Sunday morning in The Maples neighbourhood.
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after responding to a blaze in the North Central neighbourhood.
Spirits were high at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, as the annual Junior Rider Cheer Camp got underway.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
Police are looking for a suspect after Guelph Police say two motorcyclists were spotted driving dangerously.
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Talbot Line remains closed Monday morning following a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene between Elliott Road and Green Line around 5 a.m.
Cordano Russell will skate for a medal later this morning after finishing seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding in the preliminary round.
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 northbound lanes closed due to fatal motorcycle collision.
A collision between a delivery van and transport truck has left the van in a ditch.
The Town of Tecumseh is mourning following the death of former council member, Doreen Ouellette.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has announced it has extended Caesars Windsor’s operating agreement into 2026.
Amherstburg is taking the first step in updating its Parks Master Plan. An open house will be held Monday to get feedback from residents that will be used as part of the vision for the next 10 to 20 years.
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
