World

    • Children and adults transported to a Pennsylvania hospital after ingesting 'toxic mushrooms'

    A sign for a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A sign for a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share
    PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

    Children and adults were transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania Friday night after being sickened by mushrooms, authorities said.

    Emergency medical personnel responded to a report around 9:30 p.m. of 11 people becoming ill after ingesting the mushrooms in Peach Bottom Township, the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Company Station 57 said in a social media post.

    “Units were advised that 11 people had ingested toxic mushrooms and were all ill,” the post said.

    The post referred to the emergency in York County as a “mass casualty” situation and said emergency units were dispatched from York, Lancaster and Harford counties.

    Delta-Cardiff Fire Chief Laura Taylor said the adults and children were transported to WellSpan York Hospital in York and were in stable condition, WPMT-TV reported.

    The Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the private residence, WPMT reported.

    Peach Bottom Township is near the Maryland state line about 56 miles (90 kilometres) southeast of Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania state capital.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News