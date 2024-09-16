World

    • Child trapped between boulders for 9 hours rescued by firefighters in New Hampshire

    A firefighter's uniform is seen inside a fire truck (Pexels) A firefighter's uniform is seen inside a fire truck (Pexels)
    Share
    WINDSOR, N.H. -

    Rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours, a New Hampshire fire chief said Monday.

    The child, estimated to be 11 or 12, was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at about 3:15 a.m. and taken to a hospital for evaluation, WMUR-TV reported. Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital.

    The boulders are near the Wediko School, a residential treatment centre for boys in middle school and high school.

    Hillsborough Fire Department Chief Kenny Stafford told the station firefighters got a call to respond shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. They used ropes and a lubricant to rescue the child.

    Messages seeking comment were sent to the fire department, which led the multi-agency rescue effort, and the school.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News