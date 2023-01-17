Child's body found in Dnipro building as Russian strike deaths hit 41

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion

Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social