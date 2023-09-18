Child rescued, others injured after rogue wave crashes into South Africa beach restaurant

A rogue wave crashed into a beach restaurant in the village of Southbroom, in South Africa, on Sunday, injuring at least seven people.

A child was swept away by the wave but was quickly rescued by lifeguards.

A cellphone video shot by a diner at the restaurant shows the moment the wave smashes into the building, washing around some people and stunning patrons.

According to local media, seven people were hurt, but only two of them were hospitalized. No casualties were reported.