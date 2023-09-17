Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force’s aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
The MB-339 jet had exploded moments after takeoff at around noon local time, officials said, according to the Italian Fire Brigade.
The pilot, who survived, could be seen ejecting with his parachute opening moments before the jet struck the ground, the fire brigade said.
He is currently being treated for burns at Giovanni Bosco Hospital in Turin, officials added.
The Frecce Tricolori aerobatic jets, part of the Italian Air Force, were practicing a formation ahead of the 100-year celebrations of the Italian Air Force that are set to take place Sunday. The planes had just taken off from Turin’s Caselle airport when one of the jets started to lose altitude, as seen on multiple videos that were shared on social media.
The crash happened inside the airport perimeter.
The airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was closed temporarily.
Italian media reported that the jets hit a flock of birds just after takeoff, according to CNN affiliate Sky24.
The car which held the five-year-old child and her family had been driving along a country road parallel to the airport, according to local media reports.
Her brother survived and is now being treated for severe burns at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin, the hospital confirmed.
Their parents have also reportedly suffered burns.
The Italian Air Force said it was “dismayed and astonished” by the jet crash, according to a statement made by the Italian Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Air Squadron General Luca Goretti.
The Pony 4 aircraft, piloted by Major Oscar Del Do’, had lost altitude and crashed to the ground shortly after the formation had taken off, the statement said.
The Italian Air Force has not confirmed the exact cause of the accident, but has hypothesized there was a bird strike during the very first phases of takeoff.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
Canada
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
-
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
-
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
World
-
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
-
Libyan flood survivors weigh water shortages against landmine risk
People whose homes were swept away by flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna a week ago faced the dilemma on Sunday of whether to stay and risk infection or flee through areas where landmines have been displaced by the torrents.
-
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
-
Trump refuses to say how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the U.S. Capitol
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would 'tell people later at an appropriate time.'
-
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
-
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia's exit from grain deal
Two cargo ships arrived in one of Ukraine's ports over the weekend, using a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Kyiv following Russia's withdrawal from a wartime agreement designed to ensure safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
Politics
-
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
-
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Drew Barrymore postpones her show's new season launch until after strikes
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labour issues are resolved.
-
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' wins People's Choice at TIFF
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, while 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe' by director Robert McCallum wins People's Choice documentary award.
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
Business
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
-
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get in the U.S.
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for people to start -- and stay on -- Wegovy and similar medications that are transforming obesity treatment, according to doctors and patients around the U.S.
Lifestyle
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
-
Heat waves, wildfires, air chaos and overcrowding. How this year's summer vacations fell apart
Environmental disasters, aviation industry mishaps and strikes, dirty beaches, soaring temperatures, deluges, price hikes and overcrowding all seem to have conspired to ruin getaways for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people this year. Here's a roundup of some of the adversity that vacationers have faced over the past few months.
-
Quebec woman who had same cancer as Terry Fox runs for a cure
Taking part in her local Terry Fox Run this year, 20-year-old Cassandra Harding shared her story with CTV National News about being diagnosed with the same cancer as the Canadian icon.
Sports
-
Sainz wins thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull's streaks end
Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday as Max Verstappen and Red Bull's historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end.
-
Sore Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after heavy crash in qualifying
Aston Martin said Sunday that Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying left the Canadian driver sore.
-
Wildfires abate for NHL rookie camp to go ahead in Penticton, B.C.
A rookie tournament for four of Canada's NHL teams appeared in jeopardy a short time ago.
Autos
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."
-
Unifor auto talks press on as U.S. auto strike could affect Canadian suppliers
A strike by Unifor autoworkers could still be averted as the union says contract talks with Ford Motor Co. haven't stalled, but experts say the Canadian auto sector could soon take a hit anyway after U.S. autoworkers walked off the job.