Child killed after wind gust sends bounce house airborne at baseball game in U.S.

'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
One child was killed and another was injured after a wind gust blew a bounce house into the air at a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, local officials said.
Local emergency personnel received a call in Waldorf, Maryland, at about 9:21 p.m. Friday from the Regency Furniture Stadium reporting that a moon bounce house became airborne because of a wind gust while children were inside.
At the time, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs minor league baseball team was playing a game, and "the moon bounce was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field," according to a news release from the Charles County government posted on its website.
Emergency personnel who were already at the stadium for the game, along with trainers from the baseball team and several volunteer first responders, began caring for patients within minutes, the release said.
A five-year-old boy from La Plata, Maryland, was flown to Children's National Hospital in Washington, where he was later pronounced dead, the release said. A second child also was flown out by Maryland State Police with non-life-threatening injuries.
Courtney Knichel, general manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs said in a statement released by Charles County that "our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured."
Charles County Government Commission President Reuben B. Collins II also expressed his condolences.
"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time," he said. "We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care."
The team cancelled Saturday night's baseball game and is offering counseling and support to families, players and fans who attended the game, the Charles County release said.
Vice-President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Ruqia Haidari was the baby of the family. The youngest of five children, she was born in Afghanistan in 1999, just a month before her father, a fruit and vegetable seller, was killed by the Taliban.
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Canada's Josh Liendo has won the silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics.
Canada has lost to Germany in the women's soccer quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics. The match was decided by penalties, ending the Canadians' defence of their Olympic championship.
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
Rising temperatures, increasing wind speeds and dry lightning are forecast for southern British Columbia over the weekend in areas where major wildfires continue to burn in the Columbia, Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions.
Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
The head of a group of family members of victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks said Saturday that she's hearing nearly unanimous praise of the U.S. defence secretary's nullification of plea deals for the accused 9/11 mastermind and two others that would have removed the death penalty as a possibility.
The parties in lawsuits seeking damages for last year's Maui wildfires have reached a US$4-billion global settlement, a court filing said Friday, nearly one year after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
A man died at Grand Canyon National Park after attempting the high-risk parachute leap from Yavapai Point on the South Rim, the park said Friday.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
The Liberal government continues to insist that Meta may still be regulated under its Online News Act, as users continue to find ways around its news ban.
Sunglasses are usually worn as a fashion accessory, but they are important to protect your eyes from the sun, says an Ottawa optometrist.
Since COVID-19 is still relatively new, we don't have the population immunity built up that we do for flu and RSV, which have been around for a long time, said Razak, who is also an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital.
The company that runs a regulated online gambling website in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple's divorce show.
Miriam Butorin was supposed to attend Taylor Swift’s concert on Friday for her 13th birthday. She is missing it, but for the very best reason.
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Off to an eventful start, Canada's women's soccer quarterfinal match against Germany, Felix Auger-Aliassime's bronze-medal tennis showdown against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Summer McIntosh's return to the pool ensure the drama would continue.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Provincial officials are urging people to respect the evacuation order that has been in place since a massive landslide blocked the Chilcotin River in central B.C. earlier this week.
Over the long weekend, around 45 local and international artists will be hard at work transforming a Downtown Eastside alley, and are hoping to challenge people’s views of graffiti in the process.
Mounties in Surrey say they have found the stolen car he fled in, but the man who allegedly lit a shopkeeper on fire Friday remains at large.
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Toronto’s Little Jamaica early Saturday morning.
A wildfire was burning in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park Saturday, causing the closure of the Burstall Pass Day Use Area and a number of surrounding trails.
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
Canada's women's soccer team lost to Germany Saturday afternoon at the Paris Olympics.
Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
Jasper residents who lost their home or business to a wildfire that ate into the mountain town on July 24 will have the chance to see the damage in person for the first time starting Sunday.
A new initiative is inviting Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the city's historic Chinatown.
A 27-year-old's death on O’Chiese First Nation on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.
A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia Saturday.
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
Several Bricklin SV-1 sports cars travelled back to the Saint John plant they were assembled 50 years ago on Saturday, completing a full circle moment for the New Brunswick relic on wheels.
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
Members of Winnipeg’s Yazidi community gathered inside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on Saturday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of a massacre perpetrated by ISIS militants.
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
People may not be allowed to swim at Regina Beach this long weekend due to high E. coli levels in the water, but many vistors say there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy the resort community.
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two people as part of an investigation into a series of break and enters in Cambridge.
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a river at the Kawartha Highlands Signature Park on Friday after reportedly drifting in a tube and going missing.
Surrounded by newly-planted trees dedicated to their grandparents and their 11 children, the descendants of the Lacasse family — whose history is deeply intertwined with the Town of Tecumseh — held an emotional family reunion at their namesake park.
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.
Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
Just over a dozen more heat records fell in B.C. Friday as heat warnings are expected to remain in place in much of the province through the long weekend.
Rising temperatures, increasing wind speeds and dry lightning are forecast for southern British Columbia over the weekend in areas where major wildfires continue to burn in the Columbia, Kootenay and Thompson-Okanagan regions.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.
The return of hot, dry weather has brought heat warnings across much of British Columbia, and six communities saw their hottest Aug. 1 on record Thursday.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Mississauga First Nation cancelled a scheduled meeting and has shut down all band operations, programs and non-essential services this week due to a "planned demonstration" over Robinson Huron settlement funds.
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
Sault Ste. Marie tops a recently released list of Ontario cities with the highest rates of opioid deaths in the first quarter of the year.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
