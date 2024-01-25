World

    • Child dies after being rescued along with 59 other Syrian migrants from a boat off Cyprus

    A Syrian man who lives in Cyprus waves to his relatives from Syria as they sit inside a bus at the Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) A Syrian man who lives in Cyprus waves to his relatives from Syria as they sit inside a bus at the Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
    Share
    NICOSIA, Cyprus -

    One of the five children who were hospitalized in Cyprus after being rescued from a rickety boat along with 55 other Syrian migrants has died, an official said Thursday.

    The migrants, who were rescued early Wednesday by Cyprus police, apparently ran out of food and water after sailing on the boat from Lebanon for six days, officials said.

    Health Services spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou told the Cypriot state broadcaster that the child suffered a heart attack and couldn’t be revived.

    Charilaou said two other children, aged 3 and 5, remain in intensive care at a hospital in the Cypriot capital. Two other minors are also being treated at a hospital, but their condition isn’t as serious.

    Two adults were also hospitalized with leg fractures. The remaining Syrians were transferred to a migrant reception centre on the capital’s outskirts.

    Police found the migrants about 55 kilometres (35 miles) off the island nation’s southeastern tip after a passing ship notified authorities of the boat’s presence.

    Authorities said the boat had set sail from Lebanon on Jan. 18. Lebanon’s coast is about 168 kilometres (105 miles) from Cyprus.

    Mohammed Sablouh, a Lebanese lawyer who follows migrant issues in his country, said the migrants were in bad shape because they hadn’t eaten for days.

    Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides urged Lebanon's government on Wednesday to take action to curb departures of migrants “because we know that these are Syrians who come here from Lebanon.”

    Although overall migrant arrivals in Cyprus have significantly declined, those coming by sea almost quadrupled from 937 in 2022 to 3,889 in 2023, with almost all being Syrian, according to official interior ministry numbers.

    Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the boat’s arrival was “unfortunate proof” of how people-smuggling rings are endangering lives by forcing migrants to make the journey aboard unsuitable craft.

    ___

    Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?

    With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News