Child among 10 family members killed in South Africa shooting

Curious onlookers behind a police cordon, where ten people from the same family were shot dead Friday, April 21, 2023. Police say 10 people were "ambushed" by unknown gunmen at a home in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. (AP Photo) Curious onlookers behind a police cordon, where ten people from the same family were shot dead Friday, April 21, 2023. Police say 10 people were "ambushed" by unknown gunmen at a home in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social