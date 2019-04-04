Chief: Family DNA leads police to mother who abandoned baby
This photo provided by Greenville Police shows Brook Graham. Authorities say DNA submitted to family genealogy sites led them to find and arrest of Graham, the mother of a baby who was born alive then died abandoned inside a box in a vacant field 29 years ago. (Greenville Police via AP)
Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 11:52AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina say DNA submitted to family genealogy sites led them to find and arrest the mother of a baby who was born alive then died abandoned inside a box in a vacant field 29 years ago.
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller says the DNA led them to the probable father of the 6.5-pound (3-kilogram) baby called Julie Valentine.
Miller said at a news conference Thursday that the father named Brook Graham as the baby's likely mother. She was arrested late Wednesday and charged with homicide by neglect.
Authorities say the 53-year-old Graham has two grown children.
Miller says the baby was discovered in February 1990 wrapped in newspaper and bedding in a box by a man picking Valentine's Day flowers for his wife.
Jail records didn't indicate if Graham had a lawyer.
