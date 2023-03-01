Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term, issuing a rebuke to a leader who made history as head of the nation's third-largest city.
Vallas, a former schools CEO backed by the police union, and Johnson, a Cook County commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, advanced to the April 4 runoff after none of the nine candidates was able to secure over 50% of the vote on Tuesday to win outright.
Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to lead the city, won her first term in 2019 after promising to end decades of corruption and backroom dealing at City Hall. But opponents blamed Lightfoot for an increase in crime that occured in cities across the U.S. during the pandemic and criticized her as being a divisive, overly contentious leader.
She is the first elected Chicago mayor to lose a reelection bid since 1983, when Jane Byrne, the city's first female mayor, lost her Democratic primary.
Speaking to supporters Tuesday night, Lightfoot called being Chicago's mayor "the honor of a lifetime."
"Regardless of tonight's outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path," Lightfoot said. She told her fellow mayors around the country not to fear being bold.
At his victory party, Vallas noted that Lightfoot had called to congratulate him and asked the crowd to give her a round of applause. In a nod to his campaign promise to combat crime, he said that, if elected, he would work to address public safety issues.
"We will have a safe Chicago. We will make Chicago the safest city in America," Vallas said.
Johnson on Tuesday night noted the improbability that he would make the runoff, considering his low name recognition at the start of the race.
"A few months ago they said they didn't know who I was. Well, if you didn't know, now you know," Johnson said. He thanked the unions that supported him and gave a special shout-out to his wife, telling the crowd, "Chicago, a Black woman will still be in charge."
Lightfoot's loss is unusual for mayors in large cities, who have tended to win reelection with relative ease. But it's also a sign of the turmoil in U.S. cities following the COVID-19 pandemic, with its economic fallout and spikes in violent crime in many places.
Public safety has been an issue in other recent elections, including the recall of a San Francisco district attorney who was criticized for progressive policies. The pandemic also may shape elections for mayor in other cities this year, such as Philadelphia and Houston, where incumbents cannot run again due to term limits.
There are clear contrasts between Vallas and Johnson.
Vallas served as an adviser to the Fraternal Order of Police during its negotiations with Lightfoot's administration. He has called for adding hundreds of police officers to patrol the city, saying crime is out of control and morale among officers sunk to a new low during Lightfoot's tenure.
Vallas' opponents have criticized him as too conservative to lead the Democratic stronghold. Lightfoot blasted him for welcoming support from the police union's controversial leader, who defended the Jan. 6 insurrectionists at the Capitol and equated Lightfoot's vaccine mandate for city workers to the Holocaust.
Johnson received about $1 million from the Chicago Teachers Union for his campaign and had support from several other progressive organizations, including United Working Families. The former teacher and union organizer has argued that the answer to addressing crime is not more money for police but more investment in mental health care, education, jobs and affordable housing, and he was accused by rivals such as Lightfoot of wanting to defund the police.
Johnson has avoided the word "defund" during the race, and his campaign says he does not want to cut the number of police officers. But in a 2020 radio interview, Johnson said defunding is not just a slogan but "an actual real political goal," and he sponsored a nonbinding resolution on the county board to redirect money from policing and jails to social services.
Crime was an issue that resonated with voters.
Rita DiPietro, who lives downtown, said she supported Lightfoot in 2019. But she voted for Vallas on Tuesday, saying she was impressed by his detailed strategy to address public safety.
"The candidates all talk about what they'd like to do," she said. "This guy actually has a plan. He knows how he's going to do it."
Lindsey Hegarty, a 30-year-old paralegal who lives on Chicago's North Side, said she backed Johnson because "he seemed like the most progressive candidate on issues like policing, mental health" and public transit.
Race also was a factor as candidates courted votes in the highly segregated city, which is closely divided in population among Black, Hispanic and white residents. Vallas was the only white candidate in the field. Lightfoot, Johnson and five other candidates are Black, though Lightfoot argued she was the only Black candidate who could win. U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia was the only Latino in the race.
Lightfoot accused Vallas of using "the ultimate dog whistle" by saying his campaign is about "taking back our city," and of cozying up to the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, whom she calls a racist. A recent Chicago Tribune story also found Vallas' Twitter account had liked racist tweets and tweets that mocked Lightfoot's appearance and referred to her as masculine.
Vallas denied his comments were related to race and says his police union endorsement is from rank-and-file officers. He also said he wasn't responsible for the liked tweets, which he called "abhorrent," and suggested someone had improperly accessed his account.
Lightfoot touted her record of investing in neighborhoods and supporting workers, such as by increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. She also noted that the city had navigated unprecedented challenges such as the pandemic and its economic and public safety fallout to protests over policing.
Asked if she was treated unfairly because of her race and gender, Lightfoot said: "I'm a black woman in America. Of course."
Vallas, who has led school systems in Chicago, New Orleans and Philadelphia, lost a 2019 bid for mayor. This time, he was laser-focused on public safety, saying police officers who left the force under Lightfoot's administration will return if he's elected.
The other candidates were businessman Willie Wilson, Chicago City Council members Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, activist Ja'Mal Green and state Rep. Kambium "Kam" Buckner.
------
Associated Press writers Claire Savage and Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed to this report.
09:58ET 01-03-23
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.
opinion | What are the new tax brackets for Canada in 2023?
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
-
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
-
Federal government to spend more than $11M to preserve Canadian war memorials overseas
The federal government says it is spending more than $11 million to protect several Canadian war memorials overseas.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
House Republicans aim to make Canada-U.S. border part of national security debate
House Republicans drafted the Canada-U.S. border into their partisan arsenal Tuesday, urging President Joe Biden to crack down on the flow of illegal drugs and migrants not just across America's southern frontier, but its northern one as well.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
World
-
Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote
Nigerians awoke to a new president Wednesday, with ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared the winner of the country's election. As he thanked his supporters he appealed for reconciliation with his rivals, who are already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
Weeks of anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway. The crackdown came shortly after Israel's hard-line security minister urged a tough response to what he said were 'anarchists.'
-
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.
-
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term, issuing a rebuke to a leader who made history as head of the nation's third-largest city.
-
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
Iran said Wednesday it has expelled two German diplomats over Berlin's alleged interference in its internal affairs.
Politics
-
Clarify when to tell Canadians of election interference, evaluation recommends
The federal government should explore lowering the threshold for when to notify Canadians about potential interference in the middle of an election campaign, says a report released Tuesday evaluating how an independent panel monitored the 2021 election.
-
Canada can learn from Australia on addressing foreign interference, experts say
A former top public servant and a prominent national security researcher say Canada can look to Australia for ideas on better handling the threat of foreign interference.
-
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
Health
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
-
China dismisses FBI statement on COVID-19 lab leak theory
For the second day in a row, China on Wednesday dismissed U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran: UN report
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% in Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site, a report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press said.
-
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
Dior channels rebellious women at Paris Fashion Week
After Milan, global fashion's spotlight shifted to the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in Paris on Tuesday, as the industry looks to the future with all the final fall trends.
-
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days on Tuesday after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.
Business
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you file your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
National Bank reports $881M Q1 profit, down from $930M a year earlier
National Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $881 million, down from $930 million in the first quarter of 2022, as its provisions for credit losses ticked up.
-
RBC reports Q1 profit down from year ago, provisions for credit losses up
Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $3.21 billion, down from $4.10 billion a year earlier as its provisions for credit losses increased.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
'A little scary': Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins with smallest field ever
The second half-century for the world's most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams.
-
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.