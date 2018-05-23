Chicago councillors back Obama Presidential Center plans in historic park
Former U.S. President Barack Obama address the participants at a summit on climate change involving mayors from around the globe in Chicago on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (File/AP photo)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:38PM EDT
CHICAGO - The Chicago City Council has given its backing to construction of the Obama Presidential Center in a park on the city's South Side.
Loud applause came from council members after they voted 47-1 in favour of the $500 million project Wednesday. Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he was going to call former President Barack Obama with the news and left the council chamber.
The project remains under federal review because the site, Jackson Park, is on the National Register of Historic Places. However, City Council approval is a major step forward.
The proposal has won widespread support in Chicago, but it has also been met with resistance from critics who oppose placing the centre in a historic and popular park.