World

    • Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials

    A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
    CHICAGO -

    A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring more than 20 people, some of them critically, fire officials said.

    The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal equipment just before 10:35 a.m. on the city's North Side near the Howard CTA station.

    The Yellow Line train carrying 31 commuters and seven CTA workers was southbound from Skokie when it collided with the slower-moving rail equipment, said Robert Jurewicz, the Chicago Fire Department's second district chief.

    Twenty-three people, including four children, were taken to area hospitals and about three of those injured were in critical condition, although no one suffered life-threatening injuries, said Keith Gray, assistant deputy chief paramedic.

    He said the 15 others who were on the train declined medical treatment at the scene.

    Shayla Smith, who was headed to work in Wilmette, had just boarded a Purple Line train at Howard when she heard the collision. She said passengers on her train began screaming, and she saw an elderly woman nearly fall out of her seat.

    "I just heard like a horrible boom sound," she told the Chicago Sun-Times. "It was like a weird boom sound. It felt like we're gonna tip over and I was wondering what's going on? My body shivered."

    Television video showed one end of the train crushed and pushed in.

    As passengers were led off the train, some were brought into a triage centre lined with stretchers to be assessed, with at least one seen bleeding heavily from the head.

    At least 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

    CTA officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Train service on CTA's Red, Purple and Yellow lines had been temporarily suspended due to the crash, the commuter service said on its website.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News