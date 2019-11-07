BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Massachusetts police say one person has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

WHDH-TV reports officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant in Burlington on Thursday where they found a male employee suffering from nausea.

Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.