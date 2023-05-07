'Cheers William!' Prince of Wales takes sip of gin made by fan

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted with more than adoring crowds on their Sunday stroll.

In a video capturing Prince William and Catherine meeting fans along the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, the royals were treated to an impromptu gin tasting by a group of women.

"Cheers William!" a fan outside of the camera's view can be heard telling the Prince before he takes a sip of the homemade gin.

The fans, dressed in yellow crowns and shirts commemorating the coronation, appeared to be showing the couple their selection of canned alcohol adorned with labels depicting the King.

The future heir to the throne encouraged Catherine to have a taste as well, which she seemed to enjoy, saying, "ohh this is very nice."

While the coronation was on Saturday, the royals are continuing the festivities as they gear up for the coronation concert Sunday evening.

