Excitement, congratulations, snark and indifference abound on social media following the birth of a third child to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William.

Kensington Palace announced the birth of baby No. 3 on Monday morning. The child was born at 11:01 a.m. local time, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. However, the public didn’t find out until approximately two hours later.

The boy’s name has not yet been announced, but U.K. fans of the Royal Family are already showing their adulation on Twitter.

It's great to hear the #royalbaby has arrived safe and sound �� — Kerrie �� (@KerriePayne11) April 23, 2018

Baby joy for Fife graduates - #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby �� pic.twitter.com/v7VlJd6faR — Univ of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) April 23, 2018

Oh Yay! Oh Yay! We have a new little Prince. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/j1kjsVIOva — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) April 23, 2018

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of a baby boy! We will be turning a Royal shade of red, white and blue this evening in honour of the exciting news. �� #royalbaby #eyelovelondon pic.twitter.com/jWFVxQv5pe — The London Eye (@TheLondonEye) April 23, 2018

Warmest congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their third child. The Abbey's bell ringers will ring a full peal of Cambridge Surprise Royal, starting at 1pm tomorrow, in celebration #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/9diiLgHL0X — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 23, 2018

A number of political figures, including Canadian ones, have also applauded the news.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on this wonderful news of the arrival of a little prince. #RoyalBaby @KensingtonPalace — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) April 23, 2018

On behalf of the people of Toronto, sending congratulations to Prince William & the Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their 3rd child! #royalbaby https://t.co/D1s2LAp2Xm — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2018

Critics used the occasion to attack the Royal Family online, lambasting them as a drain on taxpayers’ money and a media distraction from more important issues.

You could ask yourself what the #RoyalBaby should be called...or you could ask yourself why we are spending millions supporting one rich family whilst millions of impoverished families are starving. — Angry Scotland (@AngryScotland) April 23, 2018

The royal family would like to thank Britain's taxpayers for ensuring the new baby is already richer than you will ever be.



Oh, and foodbanks still exist.#RoyalBaby — Russ (@RJonesUX) April 23, 2018

Woman has baby (That we'll all foot the bill for) is not news. If you're one of those whoppers stood outside the hospital waving flags, you need to seriously question the choices you've made. #royalbaby — R Evans (@Mativenko80) April 23, 2018