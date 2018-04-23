Excitement, congratulations, snark and indifference abound on social media following the birth of a third child to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William.

Kensington Palace announced the birth of baby No. 3 on Monday morning. The child was born at 11:01 a.m. local time, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. However, the public didn’t find out until approximately two hours later.

The boy’s name has not yet been announced, but U.K. fans of the Royal Family are already showing their adulation on Twitter.

A number of political figures, including Canadian ones, have also applauded the news.

Critics used the occasion to attack the Royal Family online, lambasting them as a drain on taxpayers’ money and a media distraction from more important issues.