Charles retreats to Sandringham, an estate with brisk winds and splendid isolation

Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate where the monarch has long taken refuge while walking and shooting along the windswept North Sea coast of eastern England.
Sandringham, the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 180 kilometres north of London. It has been owned by the royal family since 1862, passing directly from one monarch to the next for more than 160 years.
This history has made Sandringham a special place for Charles and his entire family. But the king has gone there for a very practical reason, said former BBC royal reporter Michael Cole.
“He needs isolation, and Sandringham of all his royal properties, with the possible exception of Balmoral, where the weather is not terribly good at this time of year, is isolated,’’ Cole said. “It’s only 100 miles from London, but it is surrounded by its own grounds. He can be separate, because when you are having cancer treatment of any kind, infection must be avoided.’’
Charles, who started visiting the estate as a child, first found sanctuary at Sandringham when he was a student at Cambridge University and later after his marriage to Princess Diana collapsed.
Now it is a place of shelter once again.
One of the most famous stately homes in Britain, Sandringham sits on an 8,000-hectare (20,000-acre) estate in Norfolk on the eastern coast of England.
It was recorded in the Domesday Book, the survey of lands in England compiled by William the Conqueror in 1086, as “Sant Dersingham,” or the sandy part of Dersingham. That was shortened to Sandringham in later years.
Queen Victoria bought Sandringham for her eldest son, Edward, in 1862, largely in hopes that becoming a country gentleman would keep the playboy prince out of trouble in the nightspots of London, Paris, Monte Carlo and Biarritz.
George V, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, described the estate as “Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world.’’
George VI, the king’s grandfather, loved it as well. On the day he died, George reportedly spent the afternoon on the estate with his dogs and a gun.
Charles began joining the shooting parties as a child in the 1950s, with one photograph catching him blowing a miniature hunting trumpet while sitting on horseback.
But Sandringham was also a place where Charles and his sister could play hide and seek or tag with their mother and father, with the adults ‘’casting off all inhibition and chasing one another, as well as the prince and princess, around the saloon, along the corridors, into the drawing room, up the stairs and along the landing, tripping up guests, shrieking ad squealing all the while,” biographer Jonathan Dimbleby, wrote in his 1994 book “The Prince of Wales.’’
Charles, who continues to hike and shoot at the age of 75, is said to revel in the chance to be outdoors and breathe the fresh air along the Norfolk coast.
“There is absolutely nothing between Sandringham and the North Pole,″ Cole said. ”So when the cold winds blow, they blow straight down from the Arctic Circle into North Norfolk. So you better have your wooly underwear on when you’re there.″
Charles also enjoys meeting with the estate’s staff and tenants, with whom he has developed personal relationships over the years, Dimbleby wrote.
When he was at Cambridge, Charles would often invite friends to spend weekends with him enjoying the shooting at Sandringham.
“Any excuse to escape from Cambridge and plod across ploughed fields instead of stagnating in lecture rooms is enormously welcome,” he said in a letter quoted by Dimbleby.
Much later, it was Princess Diana’s refusal to let Princes William and Harry join a weekend party at Sandringham that finally convinced Charles the marriage was over.
“Eventually, when it became clear that she was not going to relent, he snapped,” Dimbleby wrote. “Unable to see any future in a relationship conducted on these terms, he decided he had no choice but to ask his wife for a legal separation.”
Yes, but the public only gets to see so much.
The main eight ground floor rooms of Sandringham House, a sprawling structure that was built in 1870, are open to the public from April to October.
Guests can also visit the parklands, which cover more than 243 hectares (600 acres), and 25 hectares (60 acres) of gardens. There’s also a museum with gifts given to the royal family by dignitaries from around the world.
A restaurant and cafe offer food throughout the year, including afternoon tea.
In order to keep litter under control, the late Queen Elizabeth II advised that the paper cups for tea and coffee should have the words “Sandringham House’’ printed on them so that visitors would take them home as souvenirs, Cole said.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
A former Olympian and longtime track coach pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sexually molesting young boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s.
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Alberta's forestry minister says the province plans to field more firefighters and volunteers as it braces for what it expects will be another busy wildfire season.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged calm in a public address early Thursday following three days of violent protests that have paralyzed the country as thousands of protesters demand his resignation.
The Pentagon has completed its review of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's failure last month to quickly notify the president and other senior leaders about his hospitalization for complications from prostate cancer and how the notification process can be improved, but no other details were provided.
Two women and five children were among at least 13 people killed as Israeli airstrikes pounded the city of Rafah on Gaza's southern border, according to the hospital that received the corpses.
Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead, the military said Thursday.
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
BCE Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago, but raised its quarterly dividend as it also announced plans to cut about nine per cent of its workforce.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
