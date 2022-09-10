Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country, a relic of a time before mass communications.
Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James's Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council.
They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king joined them to make a personal declaration, vowing to follow his mother's "inspiring example" as he took on the duties of monarch.
"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me," he said.
Speaking of his personal grief, he said: "I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered."
The new king formally approved a series of orders -- including one declaring the day of his mother's funeral a public holiday. The date of the state funeral has not been announced, but it is expected to be around Sept 19.
This is the first time the accession ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.
Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William. William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales.
The ceremony ended with a royal official publicly proclaiming King Charles III the monarch from a balcony at the palace. In centuries past, this would have been the first official confirmation the public had of their new sovereign.
David White, the Garter King of Arms, made the proclamation flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes before leading cheers -- "hip, hip, hooray!" -- for the new king.
Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, at the Tower of London and at military sites around the U.K. as he announced the news, and scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard doffed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.
The proclamation was read out in the medieval City of London and at other locations across the U.K.
Two days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following an unprecedented 70 years on the throne, people still came in their thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London. The scene was repeated at other royal residences across the U.K. and at British embassies around the world.
Britain is holding a period of mourning for the queen, with days of carefully choreographed ceremonies marking the death of the only monarch most people have ever known.
For many Britons, her passing is a destabilizing experience. It comes at a time when many Britons are facing an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.
It has also just seen a change of leader. Prime Minister Liz Truss was appointed by the queen on Tuesday, just two days before the monarch died.
Charles struck a note of continuity on Friday, vowing in a televised address to carry on the queen's "lifelong service," with his own modernizing stamp.
The new monarch looked to both the past -- noting his mother's unwavering "dedication and devotion as sovereign" -- and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy while signaling that his will be a 21st-century monarchy.
He reflected on how the country had changed dramatically during the queen's reign into a society "of many cultures and many faiths," and pledged to serve people in Britain and the 14 other countries where he is king "whatever may be your background or beliefs."
He also tried to overcome a reputation for aloofness in his first hours as monarch, spending time shaking hands with some of the thousands who came to leave flowers and pay tribute to the queen at the gates of Buckingham Palace. He was greeted with shouts of "Well done, Charlie!" and "God save the king!" One woman gave him a kiss on the cheek.
In the next few days the queen's body will be brought from Balmoral, first to Edinburgh and then to London, where she will lie in state before a funeral at Westminster Abbey.
In his speech, Charles struck a personal note, speaking of his sorrow at the loss of "my darling Mama."
"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said, ending with a quote from Shakespeare's "Hamlet" -- "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."'
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
The Queen's death raises an important question about the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, experts say
Shortly after The Queen’s death was announced, the word "Kohinoor" started trending on Indian Twitter. Many questions were raised about the diamond’s future. CTVNews.ca looks into the deeper colonial context of whether the artifact can be returned.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death, but no indication of public holiday
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
How Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the Queen's death
Like Canadian stamps and currency, Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
Canada
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
-
Five workers remain in hospital after explosion last week at Newfoundland refinery
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland says five of eight workers injured in a flash fire at the facility last Friday are still in hospital.
-
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
-
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old
Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.
World
-
U.S., Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's legal team proposed candidates Friday for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president's Florida home, but the two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have.
-
Slain Memphis teacher never finished her morning run. More than 2,000 people will finish it for her
Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran more than 13 kilometres during the predawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week.
-
Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.
-
Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout: police
U.S. authorities charged a man with murder Friday in the killing of two sheriff's deputies serving an arrest warrant on another person outside a suburban home near Atlanta.
-
Judge approves Boy Scouts' multibillion-dollar plan to allow for compensation in sex abuse suits
A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a US$2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.
-
The Queen's death raises an important question about the Koh-i-Noor Diamond, experts say
Shortly after The Queen’s death was announced, the word "Kohinoor" started trending on Indian Twitter. Many questions were raised about the diamond’s future. CTVNews.ca looks into the deeper colonial context of whether the artifact can be returned.
Politics
-
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
-
Tories to announce next leader 'with a revised program' reflecting Queen's death
The Conservative party says the event announcing the next leader scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned, but in a more muted way.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
Entertainment
-
Crowds gather ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift's short film debut in Toronto
Fans crowded around the headquarters of the Toronto International Film Festival for an appearance by Taylor Swift on Friday evening, including many devotees who were unable to get tickets to the sold-out event.
-
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
-
Dollarama posts higher sales, profit as shoppers seek cheaper prices amid inflation
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. is winning over new customers as Canadian shoppers 'trade down' from more expensive stores and gravitate toward the dollar store's cheaper prices amid inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
Sports
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
-
Pogba's brother denies extortion attempt against France star
The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder.
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.