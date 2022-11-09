Charity says 64 children killed by U.K. action in Afghan war
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker locked in tight Georgia race, runoff vote possible
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Health talks end with no agreement as federal government walks away, blaming premiers
The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique on health funding with provincial and territorial ministers, ending two days of widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement.
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
Missing Nova Scotia girl found safe after emergency alert issued
An 11-year-old girl has been safely located after an emergency alert was issued to Nova Scotians late Tuesday evening.
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?
As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?
Man convicted of taking his daughter from Calgary to Iraq now faces 8-year sentence
An appeal judge has extended the sentence of a man convicted of abducting his daughter, taking her from Calgary to Iraq four years ago.
Villages and towns in Ukraine see heavy fighting, shelling
Villages and towns in Ukraine saw more heavy fighting and shelling Wednesday as Ukrainian and Russian forces strained to advance on different fronts after more than 8 1/2 months of war.
Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica
A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.
Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou
A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Strike against price hikes shuts down services in Greece
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation squeezes consumers.
Democrat or Republican, Canada will work with U.S. Congress after midterms: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States will remain important economic partners regardless of what Congress looks like after the midterm elections.
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
Kids' painkiller supplies increasing, but not fast enough: Duclos
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says supplies of children's painkillers are increasing rapidly, but not quickly enough to meet an expected winter surge in demand.
More than 1.5M Canadians are living with or beyond cancer: new data
The number of people in Canada who are living with cancer or have survived cancer has climbed to 1.5 million -- something experts say is 'both a reason for optimism and concern.'
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during pandemic: analysis
Average daily screen use by children during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
Twitter to add 'official' label to high-profile verified accounts
Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray 'official' label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will 'rewrite history' about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire.
Mattea Roach holds on to her quiz show crown, beats fellow super-champions
Mattea Roach beat out fellow "Jeopardy" super-champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio Tuesday in a special exhibition game before the trio joins the tournament of champions.
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as 'Song of the South' and 'Dixieland Delight,' has died. He was 73.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Adidas' breakup with Ye drives lower earnings outlook
Adidas on Wednesday lowered its earnings forecast for the year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks.
18-carat pink diamond reaps US$28.8M at Geneva auction
A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond billed as a rarity sold at a Geneva auction for 28.4 million Swiss francs (US$28.8 million), including fees and taxes, on the lower end of the expected range.
Retraining the brain: Halifax exhibit raises awareness about implicit biases and racism
A new interactive exhibit at the Discovery Centre in Halifax is examining the impacts of racism in Canada from people who have experienced it firsthand.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record US$2.04B win
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record US$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
After confirming his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators on The Tonight Show, Ryan Reynolds flew to Ottawa to take in a game at the Canadian Tire Centre.
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.