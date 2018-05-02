

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride in one of five Ascot Landau horse-drawn carriages during their procession through the town of Windsor after their May 19 wedding, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The carriages are often used in official and ceremonial state events such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits.

Two of the Ascot Landaus were featured in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding, carrying Harry as best man, along with the maid of honour, bridesmaids and page boys from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

The Ascot Landau is a “wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage, (that is) very easy for people to see,” according to a description on the royal website by Crown Equerry Col. Toby Browne. He notes the carriage’s high seating position will make the couple highly visible.

If the weather is poor, the glass-enclosed Scottish State Coach will be used in place of the open-topped Ascot Landau.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

Storm and Tyrone, father and son, are two of the Windsor Grey Horses who will pull the Ascot Landau carriage on the wedding day. pic.twitter.com/d8JwbBA6UV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018