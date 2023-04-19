Charges put focus on Jehovah's Witnesses' handling of abuse
A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah's Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation's most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith.
The sets of charges filed in October and February have fuelled speculation the jury may make public more about what it has uncovered from a four-year investigation.
A similar grand jury investigation into child sexual abuse by Catholic priests culminated in a lengthy 2018 report that concluded hundreds of priests had abused children in Pennsylvania over seven decades and church officials had covered it up, and more recently a similar report was issued in Maryland.
- W5 investigation: Sex abuse survivors allege coverup by Jehovah's Witnesses for failing to report assaults
But documents made public so far include nothing about what critics have long maintained has been a systemic cover-up and mishandling of child molestation within the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, at a news conference in February announcing charges, said some of the defendants "even used their faith communities to prey upon the victims."
Asked whether her office was looking into the Jehovah's Witnesses as an organization, Henry replied it was an ongoing investigation.
Critics say church elders have treated child sexual abuse as a sin rather than a crime, carefully documenting cases in internal files but not reporting allegations to authorities and sometimes letting the accused remain active in their congregations with access to children from unsuspecting families.
Critics also say the church has often required a second witness for complaints, a standard that can be impossible to meet in cases of molestation.
Church spokesman Jarrod Lopes said otherwise -- that the church does recognize abuse as a crime and that members have the right to report sexual assault to authorities. He said the second-witness rule applies only to internal church discipline and that elders comply with reporting laws, even when there is not a second witness.
Dozens of people have testified before the secret grand jury in Harrisburg or provided information to the attorney general's office, and some report that investigators have exhibited keen interest in how the church has responded to molestation allegations.
"They were very interested in not only individual cases but in systemic concerns regarding the reporting of child abuse," said Mark O'Donnell of Parkville, Maryland, a former church member who said he appeared twice before the grand jury.
Martin Haugh of York Haven, Pennsylvania, a former elder who left the church in 2016, said he has spoken for hours to investigators, both inside and outside of the grand jury proceedings, about the structure of the denomination and how it handles cases of child abuse.
Martin Haugh, a former Jehovah's Witnesses elder and father of a sexual abuse victim, holds an old photo of his son and daughter while at his home in York Haven, Pa., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. In 2005 his daughter, now 21 years old, was molested at his congregation by a perpetrator who had a history of abuse and that the elders were aware of but did not warn families about. When Haugh became an elder, he said he learned of four other cases in his congregation. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Haugh said to his knowledge, this is the first time an investigation of Jehovah's Witnesses has been done on this scale in any U.S. state. Haugh said he's been in regular contact with investigators from Henry's office, most recently in March.
Attorney Matt Haverstick confirmed recently that his law firm is representing Jehovah's Witnesses congregations around Pennsylvania on unspecified matters that are "very active right now."
"I would say if the only place you're looking for records of child sexual abuse is with one organization, then of course all the prosecutions that come are going to be about that one organization," Haverstick said.
"There's nothing unique or particular about this faith that makes it prone to any kind of misconduct," he said.
The international Christian denomination, founded in the Pittsburgh area more than a century ago and headquartered in New York state, claims 8.7 million members worldwide, including 1.2 million in the United States.
Members will not bear arms, salute a national flag or participate in secular politics. Believers are known for their evangelistic efforts, including knocking on doors and distributing literature in public spaces.
In the Pennsylvania cases, court records state all nine defendants have ties to the Jehovah's Witnesses faith, although in some cases it's unclear how that might relate to the criminal allegations.
Defence lawyer Dan Kiss of Altoona, Pennsylvania, said his client, Robert Ostrander, 57, of Windsor, New York, knew nothing about the investigation before he was charged in October with indecent assault, corruption of minors and other offenses. Kiss said Ostrander denies all the allegations.
"Honestly, this appears to be some sort of attack on their religion," Kiss said. "You have all these Jehovah's Witnesses getting charged with some sort of inappropriate behavior. I'm hoping that this is not the attorney general's office piling on due to their religious beliefs."
In response, Brett Hambright, a spokesperson for the state attorney general's office, said the charging documents "articulate incidents where defendants used their positions of authority within Jehovah's Witnesses congregations to build trust with children who they later abused."
Current Pennsylvania law mandates that clergy and other spiritual leaders report suspicions of child abuse that arise in the course of their work. But the law also provides for exceptions when spiritual leaders learn about abuse through confidential communications, such as confession to a Catholic priest.
Under the structure of the Jehovah's Witnesses faith, all baptized members are considered "ordained ministers." Groups of a half-dozen or more elders make many decisions, and elders field confessions of sin at the local congregation level.
More recently, after an Amish bishop in Lancaster County was charged with misdemeanor counts of failing to properly report suspected abuse -- allegations for which he subsequently entered a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders -- a Jehovah's Witnesses congregation in Philadelphia hired Haverstick's law firm to seek clarity about its elders' legal obligations.
The 140-member Ivy Hill congregation sued Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services, asking Commonwealth Court to clarify whether elders are mandated reporters if they learn of child abuse through a confidential confession. Human Services runs the state's ChildLine abuse hotline.
The prospect that Pennsylvania's grand jury investigation may have uncovered secret church documents about how child sexual abuse matters have been handled has arisen as some lawyers for those harmed years ago are hoping they may soon be able to file new cases. That depends on whether state lawmakers establish a special two-year period to allow otherwise outdated child sexual abuse lawsuits.
The church has faced multiple lawsuits around the country in the past two decades, alleging cover-ups of abuse.
"There's no doubt in my mind that a grand jury is fully needed," said Marci Hamilton, chief executive of the Philadelphia-based advocacy group Child USA.
Smith reported from Pittsburgh. Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York and video journalist Jessie Wardarski contributed.
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
opinion | Credit card balance transfer pitfalls to be aware of
With debt mounting, many are wondering whether or not they should be doing a credit card balance transfer. A credit card balance transfer is when you move an outstanding balance from one or more credit cards to another credit card (typically with a lower interest rate).
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says his doctors have concluded that a hit to the chest caused his heart to stop after a tackle during a game in Cincinnati in early January.
Credit Suisse faulted over probe of Nazi-linked accounts
U.S. lawmakers have accused embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse of limiting the scope of an internal investigation into Nazi clients and Nazi-linked accounts, including some that were open until just a few years ago.
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Canada
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
Group crossing border called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says
Nine people were detained and one was missing after trying to walk across the Canada-United States border in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Minnesota sheriff says.
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
-
Antisemitic incidents down slightly after all-time high in 2021, B'nai Brith says
Reported incidents of antisemitism in Canada declined slightly last year from their all-time peak in 2021, B'nai Brith Canada said Monday, noting that the change is so small as to be "almost insignificant."
World
-
Court hearing delayed for airman accused in documents leak
A hearing to decide whether a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents should remain jailed while awaiting trial has been delayed to give the defence more time to prepare.
-
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
Explosions and heavy gunfire rattled the Sudanese capital in a fifth day of fighting Wednesday after an internationally brokered truce quickly fell apart. The ceasefire failure suggested the two rival generals fighting for control of the country were determined to crush each other in a potentially prolonged conflict.
-
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
-
8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia
Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and another 11 have been rescued after spending six days without food or water on a barren island off the northwest Australian coast after a powerful tropical cyclone, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Charges put focus on Jehovah's Witnesses' handling of abuse
A Pennsylvania grand jury in recent months accused nine men with connections to the Jehovah's Witnesses of child sexual abuse in what some consider the nation's most comprehensive investigation yet into abuse within the faith.
-
Moscow court rejects Kremlin critic's appeal of prison term
A Moscow court on Wednesday dismissed a prominent Russian opposition figure's appeal of his 8 1/2-year prison sentence for criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
-
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Health
-
U.S. Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.
-
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
-
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
Sci-Tech
-
Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound
Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Entertainment
-
Spotify back up for most users after global outage
Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally.
-
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
-
J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army
J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming the group's second member to join the country's army.
Business
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in March
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March fell 11 per cent compared with February.
-
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees on Wednesday began trying to reshape Disney World's governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements in an evolving showdown between the Republican governor and the world's best-known entertainment company.
-
U.K. inflation remains over 10 per cent as food prices rise
The price of food in the U.K. rose at the fastest pace in 45 years last month in, keeping inflation above 10% for a seventh straight month amid a cost-of-living crisis that has fueled a wave of strikes by government workers.
Lifestyle
-
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
-
Why some young Canadians are choosing the DINK lifestyle
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Sports
-
Canadian men to open this summer's Gold Cup on home soil at Toronto's BMO Field
Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Toronto against a yet-to-be decided qualifying team before heading to Houston to complete Group D play against Guatemala and Cuba.
-
Transgender girls go to court over Arizona school sports ban
The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a year-old state law banning trans girls from participating in school sports.
-
Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to Buffalo Bills return
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing 4 1/2 months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Here's a look at key dates in his recovery and return to football.
Autos
-
Edmunds: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Volkswagen Golf R
If a traditional two-door sports car isn't practical enough for you, consider one of these hot hatch options: the Volkswagen Golf R or the Honda Civic Type R.
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.