Chain saw-wielding father attacks son mowing lawn, loses leg
Douglas Ferguson is seen here in a past mugshot. (Source: Sullivan County Sheriffs Office)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 3:44PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A man who police say was run over with a lawn mower while trying to kill his son with a chain saw has had to have his leg amputated.
The Bristol Herald Courier reports that a warrant for 76-year-old Douglas Ferguson couldn't be served until Tuesday because of the severity of his injuries.
According to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office release, officers called to a home June 28 found Ferguson bleeding from his leg and head. A preliminary investigation indicated he had tried to attack his son with a running chain saw while he son mowed the yard.
Detectives say the father and son had an ongoing feud.
Ferguson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating probation. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
