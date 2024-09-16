Central Europe flooding leaves 16 dead in Romania, Poland, Czech Republic and Austria

A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Exceptionally heavy rainfall pounding Central Europe has prompted deadly flooding in the region, with four new deaths reported Monday in Poland, three in Czech Republic and one in Romania.
The flooding has swamped parts of Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania as a low-pressure system crossing the region has unleashed record-high rains for days, and it was expected to affect Slovakia and Hungary later in the week. So far 16 people have been reported killed — seven people in Romania, five in Poland, three in the Czech Republic and one in Austria.
In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk held an emergency meeting and later declared a disaster in flooded areas, a government measure to facilitate evacuation and rescues. He also said the government would provide 1 billion zlotys (US$258,000) in immediate payouts to victims.
The flooding in Poland has burst dams and embankments, while receding waters have left streets covered in piles of debris and mud. It prompted a hospital in the southwestern Polish city of Nysa to evacuate about 40 patients.
Schools and offices in the affected areas were closed Monday and drinking water and food were being delivered by trucks. Many Polish cities, including Warsaw, have called for food donations for flood survivors.
Experts warned of flood threats due to cresting Oder River in Opole, a city of some 130,000 residents, and Wroclaw, home to about 640,000 residents and where disastrous flooding happened in 1997.
Firefighters in southwestern Poland said flood victims included a surgeon whose body was found Monday morning in Nysa after he was returning from hospital duty. The bodies of two women and two other men have been found in other communities in the region.
Police in the Czech Republic said that a woman and two men drowned in the northeast, which has been pounded by record rainfall since Thursday. The men were found dead at different locations after water receded in the town of Krnov that was almost completely submerged on Sunday
Romanian authorities said Monday that another person died in the eastern county of Galati, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to seven.
One death previously was reported in Austria.
Authorities in the Czech Republic declared an emergency in two northeastern regions, including in the Jeseniky mountains near the Polish border.
A number of towns and cities had been submerged in the northeast, with thousands evacuated. Military helicopters joined rescuers on boats in efforts to transport people to safety. Waters were receding from the mountainous areas on Monday, leaving behind destroyed houses and bridges and damaged roads.
In most parts of the country, conditions were expected to improve later Monday.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala visited the town of Jesenik, one of the hardest hit places.
“The worst is behind us and now, we have to deal with all the damage,” Fiala said following the visit.
In Hungary, the mayor of Budapest warned residents that the largest floods in a decade were expected to hit the capital later in the week, with the waters of the Danube River set to breach the city’s lower quays by Tuesday morning.
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cancelled his planned foreign engagements, including an address to a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday where heated debates were expected over his conduct since Hungary took over the European Union’s rotating presidency in July.
“Until we reach the peak and get past the worst of it, I naturally won’t be leaving the country, I’ll be here at home,” he said.
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony wrote on Facebook that the city would use 1 million sandbags to bolster flood defences, and asked residents to take extra care when near the river.
Karel Jnicek reported from Prague. Justin Spike contributed to this report from Budapest, Hungary.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
A massive pipeline fire shooting a towering pillar of flame for hours over suburban Houston on Monday as first responders evacuated a surrounding neighborhood and tried to keep more nearby homes from catching fire.
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump -- even urging Iran to kill him.
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
A Vancouver Island nature photographer says he has never seen anything like what his camera captured on a recent whale-watching excursion off Victoria.
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
Former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has been found not guilty of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, concluding a trial that began in February.
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, once one of the most prominent media figures in Britain, was given a suspended prison sentence Monday for indecent images of children on his phone.
The lead engineer for an experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreck of the Titanic testified Monday that he felt pressured to get the vessel ready to dive and refused to pilot it.
For many Haitian immigrants, Sunday mornings in Springfield, Ohio, are spent joyfully worshipping God as they sing and pray in their native Creole. This Sunday, they needed that uplifting balm more than ever.
A Christian pastor from California has been freed from China after nearly 20 years behind bars and is back home in the U.S., the State Department said Monday.
The fall sitting of Parliament begins Monday, as members of Parliament resume their work in the House of Commons for the first time since June.
Liberal House leader Karina Gould lambasted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as a 'fraudster' this morning after he said the federal carbon price is going to cause a 'nuclear winter.'
Children who used the weight loss drug liraglutide in a late-stage trial lost significantly more weight than children who got a placebo, according to a new study.
Researchers have created one of the first comprehensive maps of how the brain changes throughout pregnancy, substantially improving upon understanding of an understudied field.
Ontario is proposing to further expand pharmacists' scope of practice by adding to the list of minor ailments they can assess, allowing them to administer more vaccines and order some lab tests.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
More high-profile names in Hollywood and the entertainment world are offering their support for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Here's a look at who has endorsed who.
Amazon is demanding that its corporate employees return to the office five days a week, a significant change from its current pandemic-era hybrid policy that requires them to be in the office just three days a week.
Politics, public opinion and salary hikes south of the border helped push Air Canada toward a deal that secures major wage gains for pilots, experts say.
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government's decision to accelerate the rollout of alcohol sales in Ontario convenience stores by a year, a deal that could see taxpayers shelling out up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Winning a massive lottery jackpot is a life-changing event – but B.C. residents Robert Beaulieu and Marie LePage have vowed their $5-million Lotto 6/49 prize will not change who they are as people.
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Sidney Crosby plans to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin for at least three more years.
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
Hunter the Lynx, mascot for the Edmonton Oilers, was recently ranked as the fifth-best Canadian NHL mascot – or third worst, depending on how you look at it.
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and “devastating” attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
The months-long standoff between Brampton city staff and a city councillor over a derelict building that has racked up dozens of penalties could be coming to an end soon.
Toronto drivers caught blocking intersections across the city will now face significantly steeper fines, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Monday.
Calgary e-scooter users will be the first in Canada to get access to Neuron Mobility's new N4 model, which includes a larger dashboard and a phone holder.
A Calgary woman is one of Canada’s newest millionaires after winning a prize in a July Lotto 6-49 draw.
Ottawa police say Quentin Dorsainvil, of Ottawa, was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. He was a young football player with the Kanata Knights, the team's president said.
It is the last week of summer, but it certainly doesn't feel that way in Brockville, Ont. Eastern Ontario is in the grip of a late summer heatwave, with temperatures approach 30 C and high humidex values.
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Residents with garbage collection this week will be the first households to face the new three-item limit when the new rules take effect.
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police, according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin. But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
Quebec's Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit involving temporary foreign workers who are suing the federal government over work permits that bind them to an employer.
The FIQ cannot ask its members to refuse to work overtime starting Thursday because such pressure tactics could jeopardize a service to which the public is entitled, the Administrative Labour Tribunal has ruled.
Alberta's energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province's growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Halifax teenager who went missing more than two years ago.
Police have determined the suspicious deaths of two men in Windsor, N.S., earlier this month were the result of a murder-suicide.
Some Halifax-area landlords say fixed-term leases allow property owners to recoup operating costs they otherwise can't under Nova Scotia's rent cap.
Two Winnipeg men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Ontario man.
A 34-year-old man was given a 10 year prison sentence for his role in the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot 11 times outside an east Regina apartment building in 2021.
The builders of a Kitchener housing development are asking city council for a noise exemption that would allow them to start construction at 6 a.m.
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government's decision to accelerate the rollout of alcohol sales in Ontario convenience stores by a year, a deal that could see taxpayers shelling out up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
A 54-year-old man is recovering following an attack in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday night.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
Three large camping trailers near Ailsa Craig have been destroyed by fire. North Middlesex firefighters were called to Shady Pines Campground around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
A 21-year-old man accused of taking a vehicle without permission, crashing, and leaving the scene faces multiple charges.
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
The Solcz Family Foundation is giving a $15 million gift to the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
Windsor police arrested 26 people over three days as part of another initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood.
A historic sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a 79-year-old Lakeshore resident. In June, OPP were contact about assaults that were alleged to have happened between 2003 and 2010.
British Columbia’s attorney general is urging the federal government to regulate machetes, citing multiple random and “devastating” attacks using these types of weapons in the province’s urban centres.
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
Ontario does have a new millionaire after Friday night’s historic $75 million Lotto Max draw – but they only won $1 million. The record-breaking jackpot was not won meaning the prize money will roll over into the next draw.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
