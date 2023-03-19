Central African Republic rebels storm mine; 9 Chinese killed

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera delivers his speech during his inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera delivers his speech during his inaugural ceremony in Bangui Tuesday March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social