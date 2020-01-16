TORONTO -- An Italian pedestrian in the city of Cetara narrowly missed being crushed by a landslide, and the whole event was caught on camera.

In CCTV footage released Tuesday by Protezione Civil Regione Campania, a person circled in red on the feed is shown standing under an umbrella near a terrace. Moments after the individual walks away, a massive landslide slams into the area they had just been standing in.

The local authorities said in a Facebook post it was “miraculous” the person seen in the video was alive.

Local media said that the slide, which occurred in December, blocked roads and vehicles and prevented rescue workers from reaching those stuck in the fallout. The main road affected by the landslide connecting Cetara to other local cities on the Amalfi Coast has since been reopened.