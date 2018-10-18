Caught on video: Woman leaves toddler on stranger's doorstep
Police say a woman abandoned a two-year-old child on a stranger's doorstep, which had a doorbell camera. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff)
SPRING, Texas -- Authorities in Texas say a woman who left a toddler alone on a stranger's doorstep could face charges of felony child endangerment.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer says the 2-year-old boy's mother had asked a friend to drop off the child with the boy's father in Spring because the mother was in the hospital. Spencer says the friend left the boy on the front step Wednesday night without waiting for anyone to open the door.
Spencer says the boy's father lives next door. The boy's father told authorities he didn't realize what had happened until a news crew showed him footage from the neighbour's video doorbell Thursday morning.
Spencer says authorities have identified the woman in the video and that an investigation is underway, though she hasn't been charged.
