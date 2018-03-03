

CTVNews.ca Staff





A naturalist travelling through a national park in India witnessed a dramatic fight between a male tiger and a female sloth bear and caught the action on video.

Akshay Kumar, a naturalist leading a tourist safari through Tadoba National Park in central India, witnessed the battle on Wednesday.

Kumar told The Associated Press the tiger was cooling off in some water when the bear arrived with her cub. The animals then began biting and swatting at each other as they tried to force each other down while the young cub watched from the side.

The fight eventually ends when the bear lunges for the tiger who backs into a body of water. The bear doesn’t follow the tiger into the water and eventually walks away.

Kumar said both animals suffered injuries from the 15-minute battle.

With files from The Associated Press