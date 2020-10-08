TORONTO -- A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after allegedly driving over the hood of a police cruiser in an attempt to flee from a pursuit.

In a Facebook post, the Erie Police Department said officers noticed a golden Saturn that was driving on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of Wednesday. Officers eventually boxed the vehicle in, but thedriver refused to leave the vehicle.

“The suspect then accelerated towards officers, nearly striking two officers and hit an Erie Police vehicle, ultimately driving over the hood of the vehicle and a guard rail,” police wrote in the post.

Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle and an arrest was made.

According to the Erie Times-News, the suspect has been charged with aggravated assault while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing police and five counts of reckless endangerment.