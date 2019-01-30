Caught on video: Man punches two women at an L.A. hot dog stand
Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 10:15AM EST
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a man who was caught on video punching two women repeatedly at a hot dog stand in the city’s downtown.
Police say the incident occurred on Jan. 26, at the corner of 6th and Spring streets, when the man became offended that the two women behind him in line at the hot dog stand suggested he hurry up.
The women were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with concussions, and one was treated for a broken finger.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Det. Gonzalez at 213-996-1851, or 213-486-6606 after hours.
Attention Los Angeles — this guy brutally punched two women at a hotdog stand on Jan. 26 in the area of 6th & Spring. Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people. If you have any info contact Detective Gonzalez 213-996-1851 (after hours contact 213-486-6606). pic.twitter.com/DN1Og1lToM— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2019
