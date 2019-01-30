

Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca





The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a man who was caught on video punching two women repeatedly at a hot dog stand in the city’s downtown.

Police say the incident occurred on Jan. 26, at the corner of 6th and Spring streets, when the man became offended that the two women behind him in line at the hot dog stand suggested he hurry up.

The women were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with concussions, and one was treated for a broken finger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Det. Gonzalez at 213-996-1851, or 213-486-6606 after hours.