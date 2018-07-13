

CTVNews.ca Staff





Footage has emerged of an incident at a Florida animal hospital where a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint slipped a note to staff at a veterinary clinic telling them to call the police.

The May 25 security footage from DeLand Animal Hospital in DeLand, Fla., shows the woman walking into the clinic’s reception area, calmly handing a note to the reception staff and then walking into one of the facility’s medical rooms.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the note read "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know."

Footage shows the woman and a man waiting with their dog in one of the medical rooms for several minutes until police arrived.

Police say 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd was charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for a head injury, black eye and bruised arms.