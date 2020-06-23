TORONTO -- Surveillance video shows a woman removing her face mask and coughing into the face of a baby at a frozen yogurt restaurant in California.

Police in San Jose, Calif. released the video footage Monday as part of their attempt to identify the woman, who they say is a suspect in an assault case.

According to police, the woman was standing in line at the restaurant on June 12, in front of another woman who was pushing a stroller with her one-year-old child inside.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times," Sgt. Enrique Garcia said in a press release.

"The suspect left the scene and has not been identified or apprehended."

The surveillance video shows the woman wearing a face mask as she walked into the restaurant and took her place in line, then removing it before she walked up to the stroller and coughed in the direction of the baby.

Garcia described the woman as being in her 60s with a medium build, and said she was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with grey vertical stripes, white dress pants, glasses, patterned tennis shoes and a grey bandana on her forehead.