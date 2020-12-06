TORONTO -- An unexpected rapid-fire cavalcade of fireworks erupted over a Russian city on Sunday. Beneath the display, firefighters worked to deal with its cause: a fire at a factory.

Officials with Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said the fire broke out early Sunday morning at a fireworks factory in Rostov-on-Don, a port city in Russia's southwest near the Ukrainian border.

The ministry posted a series of photos and videos of the fire to Instagram.

Some of the images show fireworks exploding in the sky and at ground level as fire trucks pull up to the burning building. The others, taken later and at closer range, show firefighters' efforts to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading.

According to news verification service Storyful, more than 400 firefighters were deployed in the battle against the fire, which burned through more than 4,000 square metres of property.

There were no initial reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.