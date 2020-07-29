TORONTO -- Video shows a man splashing into the aquarium of an Australian zoo in what is being investigated as an act of trespassing.

The video was recorded Monday at the Sydney Zoo and posted to Instagram.

In it, a barely-clothed man is seen jumping into the aquarium and swimming with the fish as two other men laugh wildly outside the water tank. After about 20 seconds, the man swims away.

Police are investigating and looking to charge the man with trespassing, according to news verification service Storyful.

The zoo's managing director told Australian news site 7News that he is "completely appalled" by the behaviour shown in the video.