An Italian nurse has been jailed after being caught on camera in a police investigation that determined the health-care worker was giving fake COVID-19 vaccines and certificates at a vaccine centre to those who did not want to be inoculated.

In footage released Monday, the nurse is seen pretending to give a vaccine but actually putting it in the garbage.

Local media in Ancona, Italy reported the arrests of four accomplices, including a lawyer, a contractor and a restauranteur. Dozens of people who purchased the fake “green pass” vaccination certificates are being sought.

Polizia di Stato say they seized 18,000 euros (approximately CAD$25,740) during the operation.

