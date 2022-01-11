Advertisement
Caught on camera: Italian nurse jailed for giving out fake COVID-19 vaccines, certificates
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine a vaccination center in Ramsgate, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Leon Neal, Pool via AP)
An Italian nurse has been jailed after being caught on camera in a police investigation that determined the health-care worker was giving fake COVID-19 vaccines and certificates at a vaccine centre to those who did not want to be inoculated.
In footage released Monday, the nurse is seen pretending to give a vaccine but actually putting it in the garbage.
Local media in Ancona, Italy reported the arrests of four accomplices, including a lawyer, a contractor and a restauranteur. Dozens of people who purchased the fake “green pass” vaccination certificates are being sought.
Polizia di Stato say they seized 18,000 euros (approximately CAD$25,740) during the operation.
