A 17-month-old puppy had a very lucky escape while out for a run in her local park.

Sugar Foot was in full flow in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park while her owner Natalaya Hines recorded her pet in slow-motion, oblivious to the danger overhead.

A hawk swooped down toward the small dog, but moments before it reaches the dog, the bird pulled up and flew away. The video was taken on Sept. 22.

Sugar Foot continued on her run, happily oblivious to the danger. Hines was recording Sugar Foot in slow motion when the action unfolded.

She told Storyful she was “trying to catch priceless moments” of her pup and she “would have been devastated” to lose her beloved pet.

But the close call won’t stop Hines from bringing her dog to the park.

“I see myself letting her out still… I’ll just stay cautious for signs of danger,” she said.