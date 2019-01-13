

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dolphins that found themselves struggling after getting a little too close to shore in New Zealand got an unexpected helping hand from humans.

Melissa Prowse posted video of the encounter to Facebook, saying it took place last week in Wellington, New Zealand.

The video shows three people who have made their way into the water to help the two dolphins, which appear to be having difficulty escaping the shallow water.

“The water was a bit too shallow for these little guys,” Prowse wrote.

“Luckily our crew ran down the cliff to the rescue."