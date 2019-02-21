

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Police bodycam footage shows the moment an Ohio man who had just been handed a 47-year prison sentence turned on his lawyer, attacking him and breaking his nose.

David Chislton was sentenced Tuesday in Cleveland for aggravated arson and assault. Court heard that he had pistol-whipped his girlfriend and held her hostage, as well as set an apartment complex on fire, after she accused him of sexually abusing her 15-year-old daughter.

The video shows Chislton and his lawyer standing in front of a judge. Chislton, who is wearing an orange jumpsuit, soon lunges toward his lawyer and hits him in the face.

Chislton continues to attack his lawyer as police officers attempt to pull him away. The camera pans to the ceiling and then goes dark, suggesting that the officer wearing it was also attempting to restrain Chislton.

The officers eventually brought Chislton under control and placed in handcuffs.

“You know you messed up right now. You understand that, right?” Chislton is asked in the video.

The lawyer suffered a broken nose and concussion, according to Cleveland.com. Chislton will now face new charges in connection with the courtroom attack.