TORONTO -- Dramatic video from Taiwan captures the moment heavy flooding ripped apart a bridge on Saturday.

Strong waves rushed over a bridge in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan before they ultimately destroyed the bridge. Parts of the structure can been seen being swept away in the current.

The region has been hit by former typhoon Lupit, which has since turned into a tropical depression. The storm also brought heavy winds to the eastern coast of Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan CNA English News, the bridge’s collapse has cut off access to villages in nearby mountains.

The outlet also noted a number of other roads and bridges in the southern Taiwan have been temporarily closed to motorists due to ongoing flooding and rockslides.