Caught on cam: Man tosses ice cubes on floor, fakes fall, police say
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 6:28AM EST
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say faked a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money.
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Randolph man was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.
Authorities say surveillance video captured the man grabbing ice and throwing it on the floor before lying down. They say the man waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.
The man was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.
He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. poised to announce withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty
- Midwest awaits spring-like thaw just days after bitter cold
- Caught on cam: Man tosses ice cubes on floor, fakes fall, police say
- Catalan separatists transferred to Madrid as key trial nears
- Lawyer demands ex-Ivory Coast leader's immediate release