

CTVNews.ca Staff





Emergency crews and bystanders sprang into action Tuesday to rescue a horse that had fallen into an icy pond.

Police in Warren, Mass. say they received a call about a horse falling through a local pond on Tuesday afternoon. Along with the fire department, road workers, and bystanders they went to the scene to try to help.

Using a backhoe, rescuers broke up the ice and were able to pull the horse from the water.

The rescue only took about 15 minutes, and local media reports that the horse was quickly able to get back to its feet and walk back to its barn.